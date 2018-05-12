Kejriwal govt-Lieutenant Governor war on CCTVs reaches PM Modi’s doorstep

“The L-G made the committee without informing us, when work on installation of CCTVs was about to begin. He should have spoken to us before doing so. What will this committee do? It establishes his (Baijal’s) intentions are bad. The only objective of the committee is to obstruct the project,” Arvind Kejriwal wrote. “The L-G made the committee without informing us, when work on installation of CCTVs was about to begin. He should have spoken to us before doing so. What will this committee do? It establishes his (Baijal’s) intentions are bad. The only objective of the committee is to obstruct the project,” Arvind Kejriwal wrote.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain Friday sent a fresh note to Principal Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, directing him not to lead the LG-constituted panel on CCTVs, hours after Parida chaired its first meeting in the midst of a political row over the project. Parida said the orders from the L-G and Jain are contradictory in nature, but he considers the mandate of the panel to be valid and will proceed with further deliberations, lined up next week.

“As for now, I am going ahead with the panel’s meetings. Essentially, we will look into the law and order and security aspect of the project and I do not see any complication due to the contradictory orders,” Parida told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought to raise the heat over the panel, termed as “illegal” by Jain, by writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AAP national convener alleged Baijal was compromising women’s safety by attempting to “sabotage” the project.

Installation of CCTVs is among AAP’s key poll promises. The tender to execute the project, estimated at around Rs 571 crore, has gone to PSU Bharat Electronics Limited. However, the Cabinet has not yet cleared the project.

In the panel meeting — also attended by Principal Secretary (Law), representatives from the Delhi Police and the IT Ministry — access to CCTV footage, storage and sharing of feed and tech requirements of cameras were among the focus areas.

According to the terms of reference of the panel, it has been tasked with preparing a standard operating procedure for installation, operation and monitoring of CCTVs in public spaces, taking into account the relevant laws, rules and judicial pronouncements and best practices adopted in India and abroad.

It has also been directed by Baijal to formulate a mechanism for informing people that they are under surveillance, and a system for review and audit. In the letter to the PM, Kejriwal wrote that the over Rs 500-crore project has become a victim of Baijal’s “politicking”.

“The talk among people is that all this is being done at the behest of the Centre. Your L-G is doing politics with women’s safety. You order him to allow CCTVs in Delhi,” he added. The AAP chief also sought an appointment with the PM to discuss the issue.

