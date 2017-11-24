Kejriwal failed to fulfil promises: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government has taken no concrete steps to strengthen the public transport system. (PTI/File) Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government has taken no concrete steps to strengthen the public transport system. (PTI/File)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to deliver on his poll promises that he would improve education, health and public transport systems and eliminate corruption from governance.

Tiwari claimed that during his public contact programme he and other leaders of his party encountered several questions for which they seek answers from the AAP government.

He said there was a huge shortage of teachers in government-run schools in Delhi while Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was spending crores of rupees on publicity claiming improvement in education and on parents-teachers meetings.

He claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government has taken no concrete steps to strengthen the public transport system. Tiwari said the Delhi government claimed that its ‘mohalla clinics’ and government hospitals were being globally acclaimed but people were “frustrated” with the conditions in government hospitals.

