Kejriwal, ministers to take questions from people on Wednesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all cabinet ministers will take questions and feedback from people through social media and phone calls on Wednesday to mark the third anniversary of the Aam Aadmi Party Government. The ministers along with the chief minister will also highlight the achievements of the AAP government at a programme to be hosted at the NDMC Convention Centre here, an official said on Monday.

According to the government, people can ask questions from any of the ministers at 011-23348334 and cmdelhi@nic.in. Besides, they can also post their queries on the chief minister’s Facebook account and Twitter from 12 noon to 1 pm. The official said that as per the schedule, all AAP ministers will list achievements of their respective departments for an hour from 11 am to 12 noon on that day.

“The chief minister and all ministers will take questions from people and also hear their suggestions through social media and phone calls for an hour on February 14,” the official said. At the programme, all AAP MLAs will also be present there.

On the first anniversary of the government, the AAP dispensation had organised a similar programme where all cabinet ministers had interacted with people through phone calls and social media. Yesterday, the Aam Aadmi Party had organised a ‘Vikas Yatra’ in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi to highlight the “good work” done by the Kejriwal government, as part of events to mark its three years in power.

All ministers and MLAs interacted with the people in their respective constituencies and apprised them of the works done by the AAP dispensation.

