Kashmiri siblings beaten up near home, called ‘terrorists’

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We are investigating the matter. There have been over 50 complaints from both sides in the past. A dispute over feeding of stray dogs took place yesterday night.” DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We are investigating the matter. There have been over 50 complaints from both sides in the past. A dispute over feeding of stray dogs took place yesterday night.”

A 40-year-old man from Srinagar and his three sisters, who live in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony, were beaten up on Thursday night by a group of residents who wielded sticks and allegedly called them “Kashmiri terrorists”. Police said that multiple complaints have been filed from both sides. Residents have alleged that the siblings would feed dogs in the vicinity, which attracted more canines and caused a menace, police said.

A recording of the incident shows some people, including women, arguing with and assaulting the victims. One of the siblings is seen slumped next to a car and being pulled by someone in the crowd.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We are investigating the matter. There have been over 50 complaints from both sides in the past. A dispute over feeding of stray dogs took place yesterday night.”

A video of the incident shows people pulling a woman A video of the incident shows people pulling a woman

The man, who has been staying on rent in Sunlight Colony’s Siddhartha Extension for over seven years, alleged, “On Thursday, my fiancée, who is from Iran, had come to meet my sisters at home. We were going to drop her back to her hotel when some residents carrying sticks and batons blocked our way.”

“They shouted at us saying you are a Kashmiri terrorist, go back. They beat me and my sisters. When we took out our phones to record, they broke two of them. We had alerted police about the issue earlier, and told them that residents don’t want us staying here. They targeted us only because we are Kashmiri,” he alleged.

The complainant, who works with a finance company, alleged that on May 2, one of his sisters had filed a complaint with local police seeking protection, as she feared she could be attacked. In it, she had named several people from the locality. A local resident and member of the RWA, who is seen in the purported video, called the allegations baseless: “We don’t hate Kashmiris; several Muslim families stay here and they don’t have a problem with us.”

Another resident claimed, “The problem is over stray dogs. Because these people keep feeding the dogs, the animal population has grown and many people have been bitten.”

Police said that based on the complaint, a case has been filed under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and that an investigation is underway.

In a tweet, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked the Home Ministry and Rajnath Singh to “have this investigated urgently and bring the guilty to book. Kashmiris are blamed for feeling alienated and acting on those feelings but what do you expect when they see Kashmiris treated like this in the national capital.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App