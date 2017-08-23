Kailash Satyarthi’s ‘Bharat Yatra’ against child sexual abuse

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi (File Photo) Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi (File Photo)

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Tuesday said he would embark on a 11,000 km ‘Bharat Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Delhi against child sexual abuse and trafficking, beginning September 11. The yatra will end on October 16.

“Today I declare a war on child sexual abuse and trafficking. I announce history’s biggest ever social mobilisation and social movement — Bharat Yatra. I refuse to accept that the innocence, smiles and freedom of our children can keep getting stripped and raped. I refuse to accept that the perpetrators are free and fearless where the victims and ordinary people are living in fear. This is not an ordinary crime. This is a moral epidemic haunting our country and the world,” he said.

