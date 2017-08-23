Only in Express
Kailash Satyarthi’s ‘Bharat Yatra’ against child sexual abuse

The yatra will begin on September 11 from Kanyakumari and will end in Delhi on October 16.

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Tuesday said he would embark on a 11,000 km ‘Bharat Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Delhi against child sexual abuse and trafficking, beginning September 11. The yatra will end on October 16.

“Today I declare a war on child sexual abuse and trafficking. I announce history’s biggest ever social mobilisation and social movement — Bharat Yatra. I refuse to accept that the innocence, smiles and freedom of our children can keep getting stripped and raped. I refuse to accept that the perpetrators are free and fearless where the victims and ordinary people are living in fear. This is not an ordinary crime. This is a moral epidemic haunting our country and the world,” he said.

