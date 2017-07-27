Juvenile Afghan national apprehended for extortion

A juvenile Afghan national has been apprehended for allegedly demanding Rs 70 lakh from another Afghan after threatening to upload an obscene video of the latter’s grand-daughter. (Representational Image) A juvenile Afghan national has been apprehended for allegedly demanding Rs 70 lakh from another Afghan after threatening to upload an obscene video of the latter’s grand-daughter. (Representational Image)

A juvenile Afghan national has been apprehended for allegedly demanding Rs 70 lakh from another Afghan after threatening to upload an obscene video of the latter’s grand-daughter, police has said. The incident came to light on July 22 when the Afghan approached the police with a complaint against the juvenile. A case has been registered at Lajpat Nagar police station, police said.

The complainant alleged that the juvenile had befriended the former’s grand-daughter when she visited India two years ago, they said. The juvenile apparently made an obscene video of the girl, police said. The juvenile was later traced and it was found that his elder brother, also privy to the crime, had been arrested in another case recently. Police will be seeking his custody.

The juvenile along with his siblings works as a translator, police said, adding that his sister is on the run.

