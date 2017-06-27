JNUSU members protest against suspension from varsity panels

The JNUSU said its members would stay put in the office till the VC agreed to hold talks with the office-bearers. (File) The JNUSU said its members would stay put in the office till the VC agreed to hold talks with the office-bearers. (File)

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union staged a demonstration outside the administrative block today in protest against the varsity’s decision to bar them from participating in meeting of various committees.

The varsity administration had last week suspended three JNUSU office-bearers from participating in statutory bodies and committees for alleged misconduct and indiscipline in the academic council meeting on June 16 until the outcome of a proctoral inquiry.

The JNUSU said in a release that its members were being “victimised” for making public the manner in which various issues were passed in the meeting by the vice-chancellor.”It is not just an assault on JNUSU but also misuse of the vice-chancellor’s seat to trample upon all governing principles and bodies of JNU,” the release added.

JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey and general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty, who later visited the VC’s office to raise the issues, alleged they were denied permission to meet the VC.”We went for a discussion with the VC according to the Delhi HC direction to solve the issues through dialogue. We also submitted a formal letter in advance regarding the meeting, but still we were denied permission,” she said.

The JNUSU said its members would stay put in the office till the VC agreed to hold talks with the office-bearers.

