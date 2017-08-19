JNU students’ ‘assault’: Officer suspended

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Four days after seven students were allegedly assaulted and a female student molested near Asola Sanctuary, a case has been registered at the Surajkund police station in Faridabad.

A sub-inspector has also been suspended in the wake of allegations by the students that police personnel refused to register a case in the matter when they approached them on Monday, and instead misbehaved with them.

Police said the incident took place around 9 pm on Monday, while the students — three of whom are from Jawaharlal Nehru University — were waiting for a cab to get back to Delhi.

