JNU slams students’, teachers’ bodies

A grab of the video shot on a mobile during the AC meet. A grab of the video shot on a mobile during the AC meet.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has hit out at the JNU students’ union and the teachers’ association for disrupting academic council proceedings on Friday. Atul Johri — a special invitee by the V-C but not an academic council member — filed a police complaint against the students.

On Friday, the students had alleged that Johri and AC member Ashwini Mohapatra physically heckled JNUSU president Mohit Pandey. Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We have received complaints from Atul Kumar Johri and the JNUSU president. No FIR has been registered yet.” Registrar Pramod Kumar, in a statement, said the act of taking pictures and recording videos by student union members was “reprehensible”.

“More unlawful and unfortunate is the misuse of such recording by the JNUSU president, who posted selected clips on social media even when the meeting was going on…,” he added. Pandey, meanwhile, challenged Kumar to release the full clip.

