Latest News
  • International Yoga Day: No entry, exit at Rajiv Chowk Metro station till 8.30 am on June 21

International Yoga Day: No entry, exit at Rajiv Chowk Metro station till 8.30 am on June 21

The statement released by DMRC further added that interchange of passengers will be available at the station for Line 3/4 (Blue Line) and Line 2 (Yellow Line) and vice versa during this period.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2017 12:45 pm
Delhi metro, DMRC, Rajiv Chowk metro station, Rajiv Chowk metro station closed, International Yoga Day, International Yoga Day events at Connaught Place, delhi news, latest news, indian express news Commuters at Rajiv Chowk Metro station. (File)
Top News

In view of the ‘International Day for Yoga’ being organised at Connaught Place, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday announced that the Rajiv Chowk Metro station would remain closed till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday (June 21).  A statement released by the DMRC said, “As advised by the Delhi Police, the entry and exit at Rajiv Chowk Metro station will remain closed till 8.30 a.m. on 21st June 2017. This has been necessitated in view of the security requirements for the ‘International Day for Yoga’ which is being organised at Connaught Place (Rajiv Chowk) on 21st June 2017.”

The statement added that interchange of passengers will be available at the station for Line 3/4 (Blue Line) and Line 2 (Yellow Line) and vice-versa during this period. The normal entry/exit for commuters will resume from June 21 8.30 a.m. onwards.

 

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 20: Latest News