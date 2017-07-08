Industries in residential units: Delhi HC pulls up authorities, wants fresh inquiry

The bench was hearing a petition filed by the Bawana Factory Welfare Association, which highlighted the failure of authorities to relocate industries from residential areas The bench was hearing a petition filed by the Bawana Factory Welfare Association, which highlighted the failure of authorities to relocate industries from residential areas

EXPRESSING DISPLEASURE at the “connivance” of officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in allowing industrial units in residential/non-confirming areas, and violating court directives, the Delhi High Court Friday said their “liability had to be fixed”.

It ordered the civic body to conduct a fresh inquiry, and inform the court about zone-wise details of the industries. A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said the details should include the date of commencement and sealing of the industries.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by the Bawana Factory Welfare Association, which highlighted the failure of authorities to relocate industries from residential areas. “We see no reasons why allotments — effected by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to enable the people concerned to relocate their industries as per directions of the Supreme Court— should continue to hold allotment if they are violating the law…,” the bench said. The next hearing in the matter is on August 10.

