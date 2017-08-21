I just decided to take the leap: 25-year-old who saved 2 lives

Sumit has been cleaning sewers for the last three years. Sumit has been cleaning sewers for the last three years.

“When you see a human being dying in front of you, do you sit and think or take a leap? I did what I could to save them,” Sumit, 25, says, before breaking down. He had just saved two lives, but could not rescue friend Rishi Pal. Recounting what happened, Sumit, who has been cleaning sewer lines for three years, says he was asked to look for a makeshift ladder by Rishi Pal and Bhishan even as they entered the 15-foot manhole.

He said that after a while, he shouted, “Are you okay?”. And they replied they were. But Sumit’s next calls went unanswered. Getting worried, he started shouting for help. As people gathered at the spot, Kiran entered the pit. “I entered the sewer line too, but started feeling dizzy. So Kiran went in. But even he did not return,” Sumit said.

When the three fire tenders reached the hospital, the firemen tried to enter the pit to rescue the three, but couldn’t since their oxygen cylinders were large. The hospital staff then gave a small cylinder to Sumit, who says he took giant breaths and then went in. “The gas escaped from the cylinder. I started feeling dizzy but managed to tie a rope around Kiran and Bhishan and they were rescued,” he said.

Sumit kept climbing up for air and entering again. “I was exhausted. I somehow tied the rope around Rishi Pal next and shouted,” he said. The people atop pulled the two out.

