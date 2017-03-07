Hunt on for women thieves operating in Lutyens’ Delhi

An employee of the New Delhi Municipal Council was robbed by two women in Lutyens’ Delhi area last week. According to police, the incident took place on Thursday when the man, who was riding his bicycle, was stopped by two women who said they needed help. Police said two similar cases were reported in the area in April and May last year. During investigation, it was found that a group of women were behind the thefts. They allegedly stopped motorists and threatened to lodge fake molestation cases if they didn’t part with their belongings. Police suspect the same gang is involved in this case as well.

Watch what else is making news

According to the complaint, the man was returning from a hospital in Chankayapuri. “At 10.30 am, he was passing through the Ridge area when two women standing by the roadside asked him to stop. The women led him behind some bushes and asked him to part with his valuables. When he resisted, they snatched his wallet containing Rs 1,200 and fled,” police said. Police sources said the man then made a PCR call. A police team reached the spot but could not trace the women. A case of robbery has been registered at Chanakyapuri police station.

Confirming the incident, DCP (New Delhi) B K Singh said police teams are on the lookout for the women. “We are not ruling out their involvement in previous incidents,” he said. Police sources said that during interrogation of one of the women arrested last year, it was found that the gang operated in isolated places in the capital, especially near the jungle or Ridge area. The woman was later released on bail, added police.