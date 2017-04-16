Hot day in Delhi, moderate humidity

It was a hot morning in the national capital today though the humidity level stayed at a moderate level. The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, recorded a minimum of 21.4 degrees Celsius, a slight fall from yesterday’s 22 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Department has forecast a clear sky and a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius later in the day. No rainfall has been recorded from 8.30 PM last night to 8.30 AM. The relative humidity registered in the morning stood at 41 per cent.

Areas under Palam, Ayanagar and Ridge registered a low of 23.2, 23.4 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, a MeT Department official said. “The maximum and minimum temperatures tomorrow are expected to hover around 41 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the official said.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

