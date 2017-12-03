High Court to hear plea for CBI probe into Junaid murder

15-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on a train in June 15-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on a train in June

The plea for a CBI probe into the killing of 15-year-old Junaid Khan — allegedly by a mob on board a Mathura-bound train in June this year — will again come up for hearing before a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday, as his family has challenged the recent judgment of a single bench in the case. On November 27, a single bench of the High Court had dismissed the plea filed by Junaid’s father, Jalaluddin, saying there was “nothing to show that the incident has any national or international ramifications” and that the claim by his family that there had been a deliberate attempt to subvert or derail the investigation “lacks substance”.

“The judgment has been passed while absolutely excluding the consideration that the transaction resulting in the death of an innocent 15-year-old boy belonging to the minority community, and serious injuries to others, was a one-sided affair,” reads the appeal filed through advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema. Jalaluddin’s counsel, in the fresh plea, also said it is “disturbing” that the “worst humiliation on the ground of religion by way of hate abuse” in the case did not “enter the judicial adjudication” in the judgment passed by the single bench, and despite vehement submissions, the bench “refused to look at the total picture.” Junaid, his brother and two cousins had been attacked by a mob, which allegedly hurled communal slurs at them and stabbed the boys.

In October, Jalaluddin filed a petition, claiming that police had carried out a “seemingly casual and shoddy probe” and that it had been “subverted in a calculated manner” to help the accused. While dismissing the plea, Justice Rajan Gupta had said: “The manner of investigation… leaves no room for doubt that the agency (police) has not been remiss. Grievance of the complainant regarding non-inclusion of additional accused or omission of certain offences cannot be a ground for transfer of probe to CBI.”

The fresh plea states: “The appellant also brought it to the notice of the Hon’ble Single Judge as to how the senior officer from the office of Advocate General, Haryana was found taking interest in the trial from the side of the accused, and how the Ld. Trial Judge took strict judicial notice of the event.” The plea further adds that such events were found to shake the family’s confidence, because of which the High Court needs to closely monitor the trial.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App