Hero Honda flyover opens to commuters in Gurgaon

The contract for the flyover was handed over to Valecha Engineering Limited in 2014 and construction of the 1.4-kilometre flyover began in 2015. The project had failed to meet the deadline of May this year. (FILE) The contract for the flyover was handed over to Valecha Engineering Limited in 2014 and construction of the 1.4-kilometre flyover began in 2015. The project had failed to meet the deadline of May this year. (FILE)

The eight-lane Hero Honda flyover in Gurgaon was thrown open to commuters on Monday, after a wait of a couple of years.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who inaugurated the project, said, “Now there will be no jams at this junction. People going towards Sector 10, Kadipur, Basai, Jhajjar and Sultanpur will no longer have to cross the Kherki Daula toll plaza. Those travelling to other cities such as Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Jaipur will also be able to avoid the congestion.”

The Hero Honda flyover is especially important for residents and commuters in Gurgaon because it marks the beginning of the end of a three-tier project that has been jointly undertaken by the NHAI and the state government, at a cost of Rs 198 crore, to resolve traffic issues in the area.

The contract for the flyover was handed over to Valecha Engineering Limited in 2014 and construction of the 1.4-kilometre flyover began in 2015. The project had failed to meet the deadline of May this year.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App