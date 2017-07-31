Her hair chopped off, woman approaches cops

A Gurgaon resident, on Saturday, approached Sector 5 police with an unusual complaint — her braid had been chopped off by a man who appeared at her doorstep the previous night. Meanwhile, police said 10 such incidents have been reported from nearby Mewat in the last one month, and added that the first FIR in one of the cases has been registered at Firozepur Jhirka police station in Nuh, Sunday evening.

Police said the incident in Gurgaon took place around 10 pm on Friday and the victim, Sunita Devi, 50, is a resident of Ashok Vihar, Phase 3. “She said an elderly man appeared at her doorstep around 10 pm. She asked him to leave. He walked away, but she fainted soon after,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police. When Devi regained consciousness, Kumar said, she found her braid had been chopped off. She was in shock and was taken to a hospital. She was, however, discharged the same night.

“She approached police on Saturday. A diary entry has been made and the facts are being verified,” said Kumar. Elaborating on the Nuh incident, Kuldeep Singh, SHO of Firozepur Jhirka police station, said, “The complainant, 25-year-old Anjum, has claimed that around 1.30 pm, she was coming out of her room in Sakras village when she felt a tug on her braid and found it had been cut off. She fainted soon after.”

“We have registered a case under Section 509 (word, gesture, act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC. No other case has been registered regarding such a matter before, but we have received unofficial complaints from people, including two or three women in the same village. We are investigating the matter,” he added.

Gurgaon Police sources said the recent case in the city is believed to be the handiwork of the same gang, but refused to divulge any information.

