Heavy rain and a broken down bus bring traffic to a halt in Delhi-NCR

After a weekend filled with expectations of rain, the week began with rain and thunderstorm. Commuters across the city were forced to sit in their cars for hours after traffic came to a standstill on waterlogged roads. People traveling across the NCR were affected the most as the rain slowed down their already long travel. The weatherman had last week predicted “fairly widespread” rainfall over the last few days of July. The downpour arrived on the last day of the month, leaving cars stranded in some parts of Delhi and NCR — where rains descended from morning hours.

In Delhi, commuters looked to the Traffic Police for help. Some phoned in to complain about “traffic congestion”, a senior official from the Delhi Traffic Police said, adding that calls were received from Aurobindo Marg, Sarita Vihar and Mathura Road. “We also got a call from IP going towards Vikas Marg where a bus had broken down,” the official said. “Congestion has since normalised in most places, except in IP where the bus needed to be moved,” he said.

Ramesh Kumar, a daily commuter from Gurgaon to south Delhi, said, “This happens every year. Whenever it rains, even a little, the city’s transport and traffic system completely collapses. Usually it takes me less than an hour to complete the journey in the afternoon. Today it took me almost two hours.”

Meanwhile, the city registered a maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.8 degree Celsius.

The weatherman had observed that a trough, due to the persistence of the low-pressure area over Rajasthan, was unable to shift north. This was also cited as the reason for Delhi remaining mainly dry with only light rain over the weekend. The IMD has predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Delhi till the end of the week.

