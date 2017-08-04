Headphones on, woman runs over 2-year-old boy as mother keeps screaming

Two-year-old Deepak Two-year-old Deepak

A 25-year-old woman, who was driving a car while wearing headphones, allegedly mowed down a two-year-old boy in southwest Delhi’s Palam. Police said an FIR was registered under sections 304-a and 279 of the IPC at Palam police station and the errant driver was arrested. However, she has been released on bail.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon around 2.30 pm when the victim, identified as Deepak, was playing near his home. His mother, Preeti, was also following him. “While he was outside, an i-20 car backed up and crushed the boy under its wheels,” a senior police officer said.

The victim’s mother alleged that she kept screaming, but the errant woman driver, who was wearing headphones, did not slow down. His mother also alleged that she ran after the car for a distance, but the driver did not slow down.

“I kept knocking on her car window to slow down and stop as my child was under her car… but she didn’t listen. She refused to accept that her car hit my child,” Preeti alleged. The mother also alleged that she took her son to a nearby hospital which refused treatment, and subsequently she took him to DDU Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Deepak was the only child of his parents and they had recently celebrated his birthday on June 12.

