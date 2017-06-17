Head constable of Delhi Police held for ‘mowing down’ IAS officer’s mother

A head constable of the Delhi Police, posted in the security wing, has been arrested for allegedly mowing down the mother of an IAS officer in Lutyens’ Delhi. (Representational Image) A head constable of the Delhi Police, posted in the security wing, has been arrested for allegedly mowing down the mother of an IAS officer in Lutyens’ Delhi. (Representational Image)

A head constable of the Delhi Police, posted in the security wing, has been arrested for allegedly mowing down the mother of an IAS officer in Lutyens’ Delhi. In a hit-and-run case, a speeding vehicle had mowed down Nirmal Devi (76), the mother of IAS officer Arun Baroka, who is currently posted as a joint secretary in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, on Madhu Limaye Marg in Chanakyapuri on Thursday evening. The woman had succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

According to the police, Chandra Bhan, the accused, who is in his 40s, had got his car repaired after the accident, in an attempt to erase any clue which could link him to it. B K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), confirmed that Bhan was arrested on Friday and was charged for tampering with evidence along with other offences.

According to the police, a woman, who worked as a domestic help in the area, was an eyewitness to the incident. She managed to note down four digits of the Maruti WagonR car’s number and told the investigators that the vehicle had a police sticker. The police got in touch with the car mechanics in the area and traced the car and its driver on Friday. During interrogation, Bhan told the police that he was on his way home in Humayunpur from his office in Chanakyapuri when the accident occurred, adding that he fled the scene out of fear.

Sources claimed that the car was being driven at a high speed and the woman was flung in the air for 15-20 metres after she was hit by it. The elderly woman was out for a walk when the car hit her while taking a right turn. She was rushed to the Primus Hospital by her grandson, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

