Dera chief’s conviction: LG Anil Baijal directs Delhi police to ensure peace

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today directed the city police commissioner to take effective measures to ensure peace as incidents of violence were reported from the city, following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction in a rape case.

“I appeal to all to maintain peace & have directed Commissioner of Police to take effective measures to ensure protection of life & property (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

A bus was torched at northeast Delhi’s Loni Chowk, allegedly by the followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, the police said.

A fire engulfed two coaches of the Rewa Express, which was stationed at the Anand Vihar railway station here. Railway officials said it was not clear if it was a case of arson, adding that an investigation was underway.

A special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana today found the Dera Sacha Sauda chief guilty in a rape case. The quantum of punishment will be announced on Monday.

