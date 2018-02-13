Gurgaon School murder: Charges on Feb 28

The court has directed the CBI to provide these to the accused on February 17, when arguments on four petitions filed by the lawyers of the accused will be heard. (Representational Image) The court has directed the CBI to provide these to the accused on February 17, when arguments on four petitions filed by the lawyers of the accused will be heard. (Representational Image)

A week after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the chargesheet in the murder of a Class II student at a prominent Gurgaon school, a Special Children’s Court in Gurgaon has set the date for framing of charges against the accused on February 28. The chargesheet, filed on February 5, declared a Class XI student of the school guilty of the crime. The chargesheet claimed that he confessed to murdering the seven-year-old in order to cancel the examinations and a parent-teacher meeting.

“The court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet and, prima facie, found that there is enough material to proceed against the accused and frame charges. The date of February 28 has been set for this purpose,” confirmed Sushil Teriwal, counsel for the victim’s father.

On Monday, the accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody till February 28. He will continue to be lodged at the observation home in Faridabad during this period. The court also directed the CBI to provide a copy of the chargesheet and related documents to the accused, so that he could defend himself during the framing of charges.

However, some documents, including statements of witnesses, were not among those handed over. The court has directed the CBI to provide these to the accused on February 17, when arguments on four petitions filed by the lawyers of the accused will be heard.

