Gurgaon man beats daughters to death with bricks, arrested

The accused in police custody (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) The accused in police custody (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

When he killed his two daughters — aged five and three — clubbing them with bricks, his wife was at the police station with their two sons entreating the police for help. The 40-year-old man, who worked as a stonecutter in Gurgaon, was arrested by Gurgaon Police late Saturday night minutes after the two children died. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Yadav, who hails from Bihar and was currently living in New Palam Vihar.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm, moments after which they received a call that a man had killed his two children. “Upon reaching the spot, the team found the bodies of two girls, who Yadav had beaten to death with a brick,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Elaborating on the events preceding the crime, Yadav’s wife, Saroj, said, “He was prone to becoming violent after drinking. On Saturday night, he started beating me up and also threatened me to take our children and leave the house else it would not be good for me.”

Apart from the two girls, Neha and Pooja, the couple’s two sons are aged seven and one. Saroj claimed she left her daughters, who were asleep, in the house and fled the house and reached the police station with her sons, seeking help. “Soon after I reached the police station, police received a call soon that my husband had killed the girls,” said Saroj, adding that she also suspects her husband of infidelity.

Saroj alleged that her husband had once thrown their children out of the home while she had gone to buy vegetables. “I returned to find the house locked and my children were nowhere to be seen. After searching frantically, I found them in a lane nearby,” she said.

“A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at the Bajghera police station. The accused has been arrested and the children’s bodies have been sent for postmortem. Further investigations are on,” said Kumar.

Doctors who conducted the autopsy, meanwhile, said, “Both children died of head injuries. While one’s death was clearly caused by a head injury, the other child also had marks on her body, some of which indicate that attempts were made to strangle her. So, in her case, the death may have been caused by a combination of both.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App