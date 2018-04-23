Gurgaon: 12-year-old claims neighbour’s brother raped her

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on two occasions over the last four months by the 21-year-old brother of one of her neighbours, said Gurgaon Police. The girl, who hails from West Bengal and lives in a slum in Gurgaon, has alleged in her complaint that she first met the accused four months ago, when he came to visit his sister. The accused, identified as Anwar Hussain, also hails from West Bengal and was residing in Noida when he came to visit his sister who lives in a slum cluster in Sector 54.

“We registered a case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at Women’s Police Station, Sunday. The girl alleged that he became friendly with her, and would invite her to his sister’s house, when no one else was at home. On two such occasions, she claimed that he sexually assaulted her,” said SI Rajbala.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App