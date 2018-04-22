Greater Noida: Substation operator refuses to turn on power supply, shot dead

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anil Kumar, confirmed that an accused, identified as Neetu Gujjar, had been booked under the National Security Act. (Representational Image) Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anil Kumar, confirmed that an accused, identified as Neetu Gujjar, had been booked under the National Security Act. (Representational Image)

A substation operator in Greater Noida was shot dead by unidentified persons on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday for refusing to switch on the power supply in Dhoom Manikpur village. According to police, the operator, Satveer Tomar, worked at the Dhoom Manikpur substation. He had shut off the power supply due to strong winds on Friday night to prevent electrocution.

Police said Tomar had received a phone call, warning him about outages on Friday night. “He had shut off the power since there were very strong winds during the night. He had told the callers the same thing. However, some persons reached the substation and ordered him to turn on the power,” a senior police officer said.

When Tomar refused, he was shot dead. “He was rushed to hospital but died during treatment,” the officer said. Asked whether there was any security at the station, police said they are probing to see if there had been any lapses.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anil Kumar, confirmed that an accused, identified as Neetu Gujjar, had been booked under the National Security Act. “Efforts are on to trace him. He will be arrested soon,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Chithera substation operator, Shiv Dutt Sharma, lodged a complaint at Dadri police station alleging that he was receiving threat calls. The caller allegedly threatened to kill him if he didn’t switch on power supply, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App