Greater Noida Police lodge dowry case in woman’s death

A day after a 30-year-old woman was found dead in Dhankaur area of Greater Noida, police have lodged a case of dowry death. A senior police officer said, “The woman, Meena, was found hanging from one of the beams in the house around 3.30 pm Saturday.” Her father, Virendra Singh, Sunday filed a police complaint alleging that his daughter had been killed by her husband, Krishna. “He alleged that his daughter was being tortured by her husband and in-laws and they were demanding a dowry of Rs 10 lakh,” added the officer.

Meena, who got married on May 12, 2009, also has a seven-year-old daughter. “At the time of the incident, her daughter was in school. There are no witnesses and we are speaking to people to understand what exactly happened,” added the officer.

A cream-coloured sari was found tied around the woman’s neck and a plastic chair and her slippers were recovered from the spot, police said. “After the post-mortem report, it will be clearer as to how she died,” added the officer.

Following the complaint, a case was filed at the Dhankaur police station under sections 498A (dowry), 302 (murder) of the IPC against Krishna, his father Mahipal, mother Sarala, sister Pinki and uncle Rakesh. Nobody has been arrested so far. The last such incident was reported in the last week of August, when a 28-year-old woman was allegedly set ablaze over dowry demands at Neemka village in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

