Govt promise fails to cut ice with anganwadi workers

Sudesh (42) has been working at an anganwadi centre (AWC) in Najafgarh for the last eight years. During all that time, her honorarium of Rs 5,000 has remained the same. Even though the Delhi government Saturday announced they have increased the salaries of anganwadi centre workers and helpers by almost 100 per cent, Sudesh and her colleagues are not convinced.

“We were promised the same in 2015 as well. Back then, CM Arvind Kejriwal had given us in writing that there will be a hike in our salaries. However, nothing of that sort has happened till now. In fact, we have not even been paid for the last five months. How do we believe the government now?” asked Sudesh, who had started from her home in Najafgarh at 6 am to be a part of the protest march on Monday morning.

The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers’ and Helpers’ Union walked from Ramlila Maidan to Jantar Mantar on Monday morning. Covering a distance of 2.3km in the pouring rain, shouting slogans of “hum humaari maangte, nahi kisi se bhik maangte”, and wearing red bands, the protesters said their strike will end only when there is a government notification. The AWC centres, they said, will remain closed till then.

On Saturday, the government had announced that while the honorarium of AWC workers have been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,678 per month, that of the helpers have been increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,839. Moreover, government had said, workers will get Rs 500 and helpers will get Rs 250 as mobile and internet charges.

The women — mostly in their late 30s and 40s — Monday gathered at Jantar Mantar to put forward their allegation that the government has not met them and has conjured up a fictitious union after colluding with the supervisors and saying an agreement has been reached.

With no assurance from the government, the union is also running a boycott campaign against the AAP candidate in the Bawana bypoll. “Why is the government scared of having a dialogue? If they continue with this stubborn attitude, we will ensure that AAP loses the bypoll,” said Shivani Kaul, president of the union. The government, however, maintained that the a delegation of the union has met Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and thanked him for the increase in salaries.

