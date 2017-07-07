Delhi govt plans to install 2,000 CCTVs in every assembly constituency

In 2015, the AAP had promised a slew of measures for women’s safety in the capital with installation of at least 10 lakh CCTV cameras across constituencies In 2015, the AAP had promised a slew of measures for women’s safety in the capital with installation of at least 10 lakh CCTV cameras across constituencies

One of the primary promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — installing CCTV cameras across the capital — is finally taking shape with MLAs being asked to identify potential spots by August 15. At an estimated expenditure of Rs 250 crore, the installation work for the first phase of the project is set to begin in October, government officials said. In 2015, the AAP had promised a slew of measures for women’s safety in the capital with

In 2015, the AAP had promised a slew of measures for women’s safety in the capital with installation of at least 10 lakh CCTV cameras across constituencies, on DTC buses and bus stands. On Thursday evening, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain announced that the first phase of setting up CCTV cameras in Delhi will begin in October. “In each assembly constituency, 2,000 CCTV cameras will be installed. All MLAs have been asked to identify spots where these cameras will be set up and provide this list by August 15. This will include market places and residential areas. By October 1, the PWD is expected to finish all formalities, tendering process and other paperwork on the project so that installation work can begin soon,” Jain said.

This first phase of the project is likely to be finished in the first quarter of next year with “four to six months” being “needed for installation”, Jain further said. While the government announced details of the project’s first phase, officials maintained that work done in New Delhi constituency, which had elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as its MLA, will be taken as an example.

“In New Delhi constituency, around 1,000 CCTV cameras have been installed through the use of MLA LAD funds… If MLAs want more than 2,000 CCTV cameras, they can use their MLA LAD funds for that,” a senior government official said. “PWD will install CCTVs but the vendor who supplies the cameras will be responsible for maintenance. The local RWAs and market associations will monitor the footage regularly. Footage of 30 days will be kept as back up,” Jain said.

