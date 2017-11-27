Govt determined to not let Delhi smog-like situation recur: Environment Secretary

Top Stories
To address environmental issues, individual efforts need to galvanise into a collective goal for the government and society as whole, Mishra, who also holds the portfolio of climate change, said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 27, 2017 3:01 pm
The Centre is determined to not let the Delhi smog-like situation recur, Environment Secretary C K Mishra said here today and asserted that no single authority can be held responsible. If harsh measures are called for, “so be it”, Mishra said at an event hosted by WWF India where he launched a report on ‘Clean Energy Innovation Ecosystem in the SME sector in India’.

To address environmental issues, individual efforts need to galvanise into a collective goal for the government and society as whole, Mishra, who also holds the portfolio of climate change, said.

“But, as a government, we are determined to not let the Delhi smog-like situation happen again. And, we are concerned not just for the national capital but for the whole India. “If harsh measures are needed to ensure that, then so be it. Because we care for human lives,” he said.

