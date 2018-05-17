Government official held for ‘assault’ on AAP minister Imran Hussain

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain. (File Image) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain. (File Image)

Delhi Police has arrested a government official in connection with the alleged assault on minister Imran Hussain in February. Hussain had on February 20 lodged a complaint claiming he was assaulted by officials and staff at the Delhi Secretariat, hours after Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged he was attacked by AAP MLAs at the CM’s residence.

The Delhi Government Employees’ Association had denied the allegations. A senior officer said Ravinder Parmar, an under secretary in the urban development department, has been arrested. He had been named by Hussain in his complaint. “Kumar had already applied for, and been granted, anticipatory bail,” an officer said.

He was identified on the basis of CCTV footage, police said. In a statement, AAP said, “The reported arrest of only one accused in the mob assault case on Hussain is a mere eyewash to mislead the court.”

