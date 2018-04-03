Girl says kept locked in house, gangraped

“Ashiqul kept her at a rented house, where he and his associates Raju Sheikh and an unknown friend allegedly raped the girl,” said the officer, adding that further investigations are underway. (Representational Image) “Ashiqul kept her at a rented house, where he and his associates Raju Sheikh and an unknown friend allegedly raped the girl,” said the officer, adding that further investigations are underway. (Representational Image)

An 18-year-old girl from West Bengal, who was lured to Delhi on the pretext of a job, was allegedly gangraped by two men in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area, police said. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the two accused, Ashiqul Sheikh alias Raju (24) and Raju Sheikh (30), were arrested from Duggal Colony in Khanpur on Tuesday.

According to the girl’s complaint, she was brought to Delhi a few months ago and was confined at a house in Govindpuri. She alleged that a man, who works with a placement agency, took her to Delhi where he allegedly raper her.

She further alleged that the man forced her to have sexual relations with other men, and when she objected, he threatened her and “slashed her wrist”, said a police officer. The accused allegedly sold her to a person in Jaipur, from where she ran away and approached police.

Eventually, the Delhi Police took over the probe in the rape case. During investigation, police found that Ashiqul had allegedly brought the girl from Bengal on the pretext of providing her a job.

“Ashiqul kept her at a rented house, where he and his associates Raju Sheikh and an unknown friend allegedly raped the girl,” said the officer, adding that further investigations are underway.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App