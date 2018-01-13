Ghaziabad: Police wait for autopsy report for clarity on boy death

On Wednesday morning, 20 minutes after Katib’s fees was deposited at the school, his parents were informed by school authorities that he had “fallen sick”. By 1 pm at GTB Hospital, his parents were told that he had died. On Wednesday morning, 20 minutes after Katib’s fees was deposited at the school, his parents were informed by school authorities that he had “fallen sick”. By 1 pm at GTB Hospital, his parents were told that he had died.

Two days after an eight-year-old boy died after being allegedly beaten up by his teacher at a private school in Ghaziabad’s Loni, police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report to shed more light on the case. “Once the report tells us about the cause of his death, action will be taken,” Durgesh Kumar Singh, CO Loni, Ghaziabad, said. While police have filed an FIR against the teacher under IPC Section 304, the school principal declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father, Sujauddin, alleged that his 12-year-old daughter saw the teacher hitting the child. He also alleged that this was not the first time his son was beaten in school. “Around four-five months ago, the school had said he could not attend classes since his fees had not been paid. We went the next day and deposited the school fee. Due to delay in paying school fees, the teacher hit him,” Sujauddin alleged.

On Wednesday morning, 20 minutes after Katib’s fees was deposited at the school, his parents were informed by school authorities that he had “fallen sick”. By 1 pm at GTB Hospital, his parents were told that he had died. Sujauddin alleged Katib wanted to use the washroom but was denied permission by his teacher. “She scolded him and he soiled his clothes… He was beaten up and he fainted. My daughter, who witnessed all this, stepped in and was also hit by the teacher. They took Katib to a private hospital, which told the school to take him to GTB Hospital in an ambulance. However, they took him on a motorcycle. By the time he reached GTB Hospital, he was dead,” the father alleged.

“Katib was the youngest of my three children. His sisters study in the same school, in Class IV. They have been going to the school for six years. I always wanted my children to be educated so that they can do something for themselves and be financially independent when they grow up,”Sujauddin said.

