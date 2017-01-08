Latest News
  • Garbage pile up in East Delhi as sanitation workers continue with strike

The workers have also raised their other demands including regularisation of staff and clearance of arrears.

By: ANI | New Delhi | Published:January 8, 2017 10:42 am
edmc strike, east delhi municipal strike, sanitation workers strike, east delhi garbage, municipal strike, delhi municipal strike, east delhi, delhi news, india news The EDMC strike has turned the area, which also has a number of unauthorised colonies, in a mess. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Garbage piled up on the roads in East Delhi as sanitation workers of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) refused to call of their strike. The sanitation workers have called for an indefinite strike on Thursday, demanding payment of pending salaries of three months.

Meanwhile, the workers have reportedly planned to gherao other MLAs tomorrow morning and dump garbage in their complexes.

The EDMC workers had earlier struck work in January and October in 2015, posing serious health and hygiene challenge to the authorities. The strike in 2015 was called off after the intervention of the Delhi High Court.

