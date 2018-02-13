Four arrested for harassing Korean woman

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening when the woman and her friend had gone to the hills, 200 metres away from the Manesar Highway, to take some pictures. (Representational Image) According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening when the woman and her friend had gone to the hills, 200 metres away from the Manesar Highway, to take some pictures. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon Police has arrested four people for harassing a Korean woman and beating up her companion, while they were taking photos near the Manesar Highway. Police said the accused have been identified as Jitendra, Rakesh, Sandeep and Vinod.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening when the woman and her friend had gone to the hills, 200 metres away from the Manesar Highway, to take some pictures.

The accused allegedly came across them in the area. They harassed the woman and beat up her companion before fleeing the spot. “Police personnel received information about the incident from the woman and rushed to the spot. After a written complaint was submitted by the woman, a case was registered at the Women’s police station in Manesar,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said. “The four were arrested near the Manesar flyover on Sunday. They are being questioned,” the PRO said

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App