Former state-level boxer found dead in Greater Noida flat

A former boxer registered with the Haryana State Boxing Association was found lying in a pool of blood with two gunshot wounds, at his Greater Noida flat on Friday afternoon, police said. According to police, Jitendra Mann (27), who had been working as a gym trainer in Greater Noida, was found dead in his flat by his former flatmate, Pritam Singh. With no CCTV footage at the spot, police are waiting for the post-mortem report and are looking into his call detail records for leads in the case.

“The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday morning. Once we receive the report and a forensic examination of the crime scene is conducted, we will be able to nab the accused. Mann’s family filed a complaint but has not named anyone who could be behind the murder. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been lodged at Surajpur police station against unknown persons,” said Amit Kishor Srivastava, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Greater Noida 1st), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

“His family claims that he was a national-level boxing champion and had even participated in championships abroad. While his family lives in Delhi’s Alipur, he stayed in a rented sixth floor flat at AVJ Heights Society,” the DSP said. According to police, Mann had last gone to the gym where he worked on Wednesday morning.

“On January 10, he told the gym owner that he won’t be working in the evening as he had some work. However, he did not go to the gym yesterday or today. Calls to his phone went unanswered and his phone was switched off later. The owner grew worried and called Singh — who had a key to the house — to check on him,” a police officer said.

The Haryana State Boxing Association’s website shows that Mann had studied till Class XII and had registered as a boxer in 2008. The website also states that Mann had won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal in competitions held in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

