Former SSB jawan arrested for cheating insurance companies

A 42-year-old man who allegedly deserted the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been arrested for cheating insurance companies by filing false theft insurance claims of high-end cars. Police said the accused was arrested from south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on July 27.

DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said the accused, Devender Kumar Dabas, used to lodge false theft reports on the Delhi Police’s motor vehicle thefts portal. “In 1998, Dabas was recruited as a head constable in the SSB.

As he was facing disciplinary issues, he deserted the SSB and started a tour and travel business. He studied law from a Noida college and registered as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi. To maintain a cover, he started an NGO, Sahyog Jyoti at Sriniwaspuri, in which he holds the post of general secretary,” the DCP said.

Explaining his modus operandi, police said Kumar used the online registration portal for Motor Vehicle thefts — launched in 2010 — to dupe insurance companies. He would purchase old cars at low prices and apply for high-value insurance policies. Dabas would then lodge a false theft case and get the insurance.

“Between 2016 and 2017, he lodged false reports of nine cars of different makes including a BMW and a Passat. In one such instance, he bought a BMW in his wife’s name for Rs 8 lakh and got it insured for an exorbitant amount of Rs 58 lakh. He filed a false case, alleging that his car had been stolen from outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar. Following his complaint, the insurance claim of Rs 58 lakh was initiated by the company,” police said.

