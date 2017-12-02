For students who work, change in school timing pinches pocket

Students protest outside the Deputy Director of Education’s office in Shalimar Bagh, Friday. (Express Photo) Students protest outside the Deputy Director of Education’s office in Shalimar Bagh, Friday. (Express Photo)

Till June this year, Atiq, a Class XI student at a government school in Bawana, would finish school at 1.30 pm and then go to work at a printing press. This was the only way Atiq, who lost his father, could pitch in to support himself and his mother, a domestic help. But with the Bawana JJ Colony Government Boys Senior Secondary School No. 2, which has been a morning school since 2008, turning into an evening one, Atiq now finds himself without a source of income.

On Friday, he and several other students who worked in the evening to support their families protested outside the Deputy Director of Education’s office in Shalimar Bagh, demanding that they be allowed to study in the morning shift. The students were supported by activists of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan.

The decision to convert the school into an evening one was taken after the Bawana JJ Colony Government Girls Senior Secondary School No. 1, which can accommodate 5,000 students, ran out of space. The government then said girls from Classes VI-VIII will occupy School No. 1 in the morning, while those from Classes IX-XII will occupy School No. 2. The 2,900 boys were shifted to the evening shift, which begins at 1 pm and ends at 6.10 pm during winter. The move came into effect from July 1. “As the girl’s school had only 33 rooms and there were 5,000 students, it was converted into a middle school. The boys were shifted to the evening one,” Umesh Kumar Singh, principal of the boy’s school, said.

Atiq said he tried to go to work in the morning, but it wasn’t feasible. “Many of my friends would earlier set up pushcarts after school to support their families. They too are facing problems,” he said. Shahrukh, a Class XI student, claimed that since the timings were changed, “many students have stopped attending classes”.

The principal also acknowledged that many students work to support their families. “On Monday, I will speak to the students and ask them what difficulties they are facing. We will prepare point-wise inputs for the government,” he said. A DDE official, who did not wish to be named, told the students they will look into the matter. “We have been apprised of the issue. We will hold meetings and discussions before deciding how we can help them,” he said.

