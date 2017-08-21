For prompt action, Delhi government to set up three new juvenile justice boards

(Representational image) (Representational image)

IN A bid to “minimise pendency of cases”, the Delhi government is planning to set up three more juvenile justice boards (JJBs) in the city. The action plan, officials said, has been sent for in-principle approval of Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Manish Sisodia.

Following directions from the Juvenile Justice Committee, the department has “proposed to set up three more JJBs for different districts of Delhi. The workload and the distribution of district shall be worked out in consultation with the Delhi High Court”, read documents pertaining to the matter.

Presently, Delhi has three JJBs, two at Sewa Kutir Complex (Kingsway Camp) and the other at Prayas (Delhi Gate). “One more JJB is proposed to be set up at the upcoming Integrated Complex for children in Narela. However, its completion will take one more year,” said the department, adding that this will be for children “in conflict with law”.

Files pertaining to the matter add that “a requisite space at Family Court Complex, Vishwas Nagar, for setting up of three more JJBs” has been identified and that “a joint inspection was conducted” which found it suitable. The meeting for this purpose took place on July 18.

The action plan proposes the creation of the following posts — three superintendents, six probation officers, three counsellors, six welfare officers, six data entry operators and three stenographers.

The action plan also proposes the appointment of “six social workers, two each for each of the JJBs”. The plan also notes that the “estimates of repair and renovation work from PWD (Civil and Electrical) is awaited”. The document states, “The department has to make provision… for incurring the expenditure on salaries and contingencies” and asks the account officer to “do the needful at the earliest”.

It also adds, “The department may request the (Delhi HC) to nominate three (Principal) Magistrates to head the proposed JJBs and Hon’ble District Judge (HQ), Tis Hazari, to provide staff.”

After the enactment of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, the Juvenile Court was substituted by the Juvenile Justice Board. In Delhi, the JJB has been functioning since June 2003.

