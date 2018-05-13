First complaint in Kashmiri siblings assault case: Illegal pruning of colony trees

It started with a complaint by the Kashmiri siblings against the colony supervisor for “illegal pruning” at Siddhartha Extension on January 16, 2017. Fed up with “cutting of trees, lack of toilets and civic amenities”, the siblings reached out to SDMC — a move that riled the flat owners’ association. “Who are they to liaison with civic agencies? They have to go through a legal channel,” said FOA secretary Varinder Singh.

The 27-year-old Kashmiri woman, who was among those assaulted, however, said, “We were following our civic duties. They (FOA) could not stomach it.” Since then, both sides spoke in police complaints — including over alleged killing of dogs at the colony. “We knew then we were not welcome,” said the youngest of the siblings, aged 26.

In all, eight FIRs, including two alleging molestation, were filed against residents of the colony, the siblings said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App