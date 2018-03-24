Rs 500 fine if your dog defecates in the open: SDMC proposal

SDMC should first tackle the stray dog menace: Lajpat Nagar RWA president (Express Photo) SDMC should first tackle the stray dog menace: Lajpat Nagar RWA president (Express Photo)

After receiving numerous complaints of owners letting their pet dogs defecate and urinate in the open, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to impose a Rs 500 fine to discourage the practice. Officials said sanitation inspectors and field workers of the corporation’s health department will be tasked with identifying and challaning violators.

SDMC Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “This will discourage those who let their pets defecate in the open. The practice creates obstacles in the Swachh Bharat initiative, apart from affecting the health of residents.”

SDMC health committee chairman Bhagat Singh Tokas said, “The execution of the proposal will be decided in further meetings… but it will generally be on the spot. We will ask health inspectors to take photos as proof.”

The proposal, passed by the health committee earlier, was introduced in the House meeting on Friday by Malviya Nagar councillor Nandini Sharma and passed unanimously. It will now be examined by the SDMC commissioner to see if it is in accordance with the DMC Act.

Sources in the SDMC, however, said executing the rule will be difficult due to staff shortage. In the health department alone, 114 posts of field workers have not been filled for two-three years, while 14 of 42 posts of public health inspectors and 23 of 57 posts of assistant public health inspectors are also lying vacant.

The president of the Lajpat Nagar RWA Pawan Arora said, “This is a good move but not very feasible. It seems unlikely that officials will want to get into a confrontation with residents by intervening in such matters. In some foreign countries, people carry plastic bags with them to clean up after their dogs. If the civic body can ensure such a plan, it would be good.”

He added, “The SDMC should first tackle the stray dog menace; they too dirty our parks.” Sehrawat, however, said the SDMC will hold a campaign to make people aware of the rule.

