Find solution to city’s construction waste problem: Anil Baijal to EDMC

Anil Baijal (File) Anil Baijal (File)

Lt-Governor Anil Baijal Saturday urged the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to enhance the capacity of the Shastri Park Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Processing Plant, and the Ghazipur Waste-To-Energy Plant. After visiting and reviewing the sanitation problems that have plagued the area — which falls under the EDMC’s jurisdiction — Baijal urged the corporation to look beyond the C&D plant’s capacity of 500 metric tonne per day and find a comprehensive solution for the capital’s C&D waste problem.

Even though the East civic body has designated 15 points for collection of construction waste, the L-G has asked officials to ensure that all areas have designated C&D waste collection points. He also asked the civic body to direct its junior engineers to inspect construction sites after sanctioning building plan for deposits of construction waste.

The construction and demolition waste processing facility at Shastri Park is a public-private-partnership project, run by IL&FS Environment. The entire design, conceptualisation and execution has been undertaken by the concessionaire for a 15-year period. The move comes after Baijal was informed that the C&D waste processed at the plant is being used to manufacture recycled sand and bricks, which are being sent for construction of the Supreme Court building and other DDA and PWD projects.

The L-G has asked the agency to work on getting additional land for the expansion of the plant and enhancing the capacity and recycling of waste into integrated tiles. The plant recovers and recycles about 95% of incoming C&D waste. Commissioner East Delhi, Mohanjeet Singh, briefed the L-G about other waste management efforts of the corporation, including the corporation’s waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur with the help of Gas Authority of India. As per civic officials, the L-G also directed municipal officials to explore alternative options for reclaiming the Ghazipur landfill site.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App