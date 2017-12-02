Financial adviser to rural ministry is new Delhi chief secy

Prakash has previously served as the principal secretary (health) in the Delhi government. Prakash has previously served as the principal secretary (health) in the Delhi government.

Senior IAS officer Anshu Prakash, who had been serving as the additional secretary and financial adviser to the Ministry of Rural Development, was appointed the Chief Secretary of Delhi on Friday.

Prakash, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre. “The competent authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the appointment of Anshu Prakash, IAS (AGMUT:1986) as Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi,” said the order, signed by TVSN Prasad, additional secretary in the MHA.

Prakash has previously served as the principal secretary (health) in the Delhi government. He was also the chairperson and managing director of the Delhi Transport Corporation, and has also been with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council.

He graduated from St Stephen’s College with a degree in Economics and got an MBA degree from the Faculty of Management Studies, DU. Delhi’s former chief secretary M M Kutty was transferred last month and will be serving as an additional secretary in the finance ministry. He was appointed as the chief secretary last year. Kutty had a tumultuous relationship with the AAP government.

