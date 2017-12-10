Fake call centre: 10 held for duping job seekers

The accused in police custody, Saturday. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar) The accused in police custody, Saturday. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar)

Ten people have been arrested for allegedly duping people of lakhs under the pretext of providing them jobs. Police have also seized 60 CPUs, 60 LED screens, 60 keyboards and 47 phones from the accused. The accused were arrested as part of a probe into a case registered at Sadar police station in September, wherein the complainant had allegedly been duped of Rs 2,26,000 by employees of a call centre, who had promised to help him find a job.

According to police, the accused, during questioning, revealed that they had set up the “call centre” one-and-a-half years ago. The men and women employed there would receive data of 40 people per day, including their mobile numbers. They would then call up the ‘targets’ and coax them to invest money, promising to find them a job.

“Initially, they would take between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 as registration fee. Once that had been paid, they would hand a fake interview letter to the victims and demand a large amount of money as payment, which would then be transferred to their bank account,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“A raid was conducted at the call centre at Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, which was found to have no valid licence. Ten people were arrested from the spot. The owner is still absconding,” PRO Kumar said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App