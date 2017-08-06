Ex-cop’s wife says hair chopped off

The Delhi Police Saturday received a complaint from the wife of a retired sub-inspector, who alleged that her hair was “mysteriously chopped off” while she was sleeping at her home in Dwarka. Police said they received a PCR call at 3.45 pm, with the 45-year-old woman, who stays with her family in Sector 9, claiming that about “three inches” of her hair was chopped off while she alone in her room.

In Najafgarh, too, police received a complaint from a man who claimed his hair was mysteriously chopped off.

