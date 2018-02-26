Delhi: ‘Ex-consultant forged papers to buy goods worth Rs 11 lakh’

A former consultant who worked at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has been accused of using forged documents to procure electronic items from the department to the tune of Rs 11 lakh.

Confirming the development, JCP (Crime) Alok Singh said a case has been registered under IPC sections 170, 420 and 511. “We have registered an FIR in the matter. The case is being investigated,” Singh said. Police said the matter came to light after an administrative officer working at IICA claimed that on January 16, a man identified as Subhash Nagarkoti visited the institute.

Claiming that he worked as a business manager for a private company, Nagarkoti produced a purchase order for procuring electronic items, and 10 other expensive items, costing Rs 11 lakh. “When the documents were being verified, it was found that the order was actually placed by the former consultant, Runa Pasricha. She had worked at IICA till February 18, and was reportedly asked to leave after she was accused of siphoning Rs 17 lakh,” a police officer said.

A senior police officer said when the IICA contacted the private company, it found that the address for delivery of the said items was a location in Delhi, while the office is in Manesar. Further, the IICA found that emails between Pasricha and the ministry were answered by one Pawinder, working in the accounts office — a person who the IICA claimed never worked there. Police said the IICA has alleged that the accused used forged letterheads, rubber stamps, GST certificates, PAN and name of IICA.

“The accused is also alleged to have forged signatures of the former Director General and CEO on the letterhead of IICA,” the officer said.

