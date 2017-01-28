Entries invited for ACJ awards

The Media Development Foundation (MDF), the trust which administers the Asian College of Journalism, is inviting entries for consideration by the ACJ awards committee and jury. The ACJ awards are conferred for investigative journalism in print/online and audio-visual categories and will be presented on May 3, 2017, World Press Freedom Day. The awards carry a citation and Rs 2 lakh per award.

Nominations remain open till February 27. “Any journalistic work that was published or broadcast during the calendar year 2016 is eligible for nomination by a news organisation, working or freelance journalist(s),” the Awards committee said in a statement issued Friday.

Justice Ajit Prakash Shah will be the chairperson of the awards jury this year. The jury also includes economist Jayati Ghosh, senior journalist Krishna Prasad and filmmaker Madhusree Dutta.