Ensure safety of school teachers: Manish Sisodia to L-G

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Taking up the incident of an attack on a government school teacher, Education Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at L-G Anil Baijal and asked him to ensure that police take the same interest in this case, as they had done in the case of the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

On February 22, a teacher of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No. 1, Narela, was beaten up in school by parents of a student who had gone ‘missing’. Three days after the incident, Sisodia issued a statement and said it was a “grave cause of concern” that teachers were not safe in their own schools.

“In a recent case of an alleged assault of a senior IAS officer, Delhi Police has taken no-holds-barred action, including arrest within 24 hours, 50 officers going for collecting evidence in the matter and the presence of DCP in court to ensure that the accused does not get bail. I would request the L-G to ensure that the police take the same interest in the case of an assault on a teacher at SKV Narela,” the letter from the minister read.

He added that if appropriate action is not taken, the message that would go out is that “the security of teachers is far less important than that of IAS officers”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App