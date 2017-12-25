Enforcement Directorate orders to attach Yadav Singh’s assets

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued provisional attachment order for properties worth Rs 26 crore belonging to former UP chief engineer Yadav Singh, in connection with its money laundering probe into his disproportionate assets. The agency has also filed a prosecution complaint against the former chief engineer with NOIDA.

The prosecution complaint (equivalent to a chargesheet) has been filed by ED under sections of Prevention of Money

Laundering Act (PMLA) against Singh. The chargesheet follows attachments of his properties worth Rs 5.9 crore under the PMLA in the disproportionate assets case.

Singh is being investigated for two cases under the PMLA. Assets worth Rs 19.92 crore were attached in the second case of disproportionate assets against a trust named PGP Trust, which has Singh’s wife Kusum Lata and her sister-in-law Vidhya Devi as trustees, to allegedly project proceeds of crime as untainted, the statement said.

