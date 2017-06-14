Elderly woman raped by neighbour in Delhi’s Mehrauli, accused arrested 

The accused, who had gone into hiding at Pul Prahladpur, was arrested within hours of the case getting registered, said a senior police officer. (Representational Image) The accused, who had gone into hiding at Pul Prahladpur, was arrested within hours of the case getting registered, said a senior police officer. (Representational Image)

A 60-year-old widow was allegedly raped by her neighbour who barged into her shanty in an inebriated condition in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, the police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Saturday night when the woman was sleeping inside her shanty. The door was open since she was waiting for her son to arrive, they said.

The 35-year-old accused, who stays in the same neighbourhood, entered her shanty in a drunken state and sexually assaulted her, the police said. After sexually assaulting her, he threatened her of dire consequences if she reported about the matter to anybody.

Initially the woman was not comfortable about filing a police complaint and it was only after she narrated her ordeal to her daughter that she was brought to the police station and a rape case was registered, the police said. The accused, who had gone into hiding at Pul Prahladpur, was arrested within hours of the case getting registered, said a senior police officer.

The accused was lodged in jail in connection with a theft case but was out on bail. He was produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody. The woman is being counselled by an NGO, the police added.

