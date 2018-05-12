Elderly couple dead in fire at home, son missing: Police

According to an official from the Delhi Fire Services, a call was received at 3.30 am from Sudarshan Park. Three fire tenders were dispatched and they doused the blaze in half an hour. (Representational Image/Reuters) According to an official from the Delhi Fire Services, a call was received at 3.30 am from Sudarshan Park. Three fire tenders were dispatched and they doused the blaze in half an hour. (Representational Image/Reuters)

An elderly couple were charred to death after a fire broke out at their Moti Nagar residence in the early hours of Friday. One of their tenants was injured in the blaze, said police, adding that the couple’s 40-year-old son, who is reportedly mentally unstable, is missing.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said the victims have been identified as Chedi Lal (70) and Laxmi (62).

According to an official from the Delhi Fire Services, a call was received at 3.30 am from Sudarshan Park. Three fire tenders were dispatched and they doused the blaze in half an hour.

Police said the house had been partitioned in two — the couple and their son lived in one part, while the other was rented out to three men, one of whom sustained burns. “Eyewitnesses said they saw the couple’s son, Santosh, running out of the house,” said a police officer.

Their daughter Neeru Gupta (42) said her brother had been undergoing treatment for mental illness. “Six months ago, he stopped taking medicines. A month ago, he burnt some plastic utensils, but it was doused in time,” she claimed. “He wanted Rs 100-200 every day, and would fight with my parents over it.”

